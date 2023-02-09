Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] moved down -3.73: Why It’s Important

Nutrien Ltd. [NYSE: NTR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.73% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.55%. The company report on January 24, 2023 that S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index.

S&P Dow Jones Indices announces the following index changes as a result of the annual S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index review. These changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, NTR stock rose by 7.67%. The one-year Nutrien Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.96. The average equity rating for NTR stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $55.15 billion, with 534.84 million shares outstanding and 520.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, NTR stock reached a trading volume of 3082980 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTR shares is $98.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Nutrien Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Nutrien Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on NTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutrien Ltd. is set at 2.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTR in the course of the last twelve months was 10.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

NTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.55. With this latest performance, NTR shares gained by 1.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.90 for Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.25, while it was recorded at 81.91 for the last single week of trading, and 84.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nutrien Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.44 and a Gross Margin at +31.42. Nutrien Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.42.

Nutrien Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

NTR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nutrien Ltd. go to 8.24%.

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26,351 million, or 71.51% of NTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTR stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 25,385,017, which is approximately -7.378% of the company’s market cap and around 0.03% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 22,442,009 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.75 billion in NTR stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.58 billion in NTR stock with ownership of nearly 43.149% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nutrien Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 300 institutional holders increased their position in Nutrien Ltd. [NYSE:NTR] by around 26,374,989 shares. Additionally, 385 investors decreased positions by around 28,549,767 shares, while 137 investors held positions by with 282,168,200 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 337,092,956 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTR stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,844,567 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 2,833,888 shares during the same period.