New Relic Inc. [NEWR] Stock trading around $76.50 per share: What’s Next?

New Relic Inc. [NYSE: NEWR] surged by $11.92 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $80.88 during the day while it closed the day at $76.50. The company report on February 7, 2023 that New Relic Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Focused execution led to revenue of $239.8 million, up 18% year over year.

GAAP gross margin increased 8 pts., non-GAAP gross margin increased 9 pts. to 77.6%.

New Relic Inc. stock has also gained 18.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NEWR stock has inclined by 50.83% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 13.25% and gained 35.52% year-on date.

The market cap for NEWR stock reached $5.35 billion, with 68.34 million shares outstanding and 55.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 506.97K shares, NEWR reached a trading volume of 3866484 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about New Relic Inc. [NEWR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEWR shares is $65.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEWR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for New Relic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2022, representing the official price target for New Relic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $150 to $57, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on NEWR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Relic Inc. is set at 3.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEWR in the course of the last twelve months was 172.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

NEWR stock trade performance evaluation

New Relic Inc. [NEWR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.53. With this latest performance, NEWR shares gained by 37.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.90 for New Relic Inc. [NEWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.50, while it was recorded at 67.10 for the last single week of trading, and 56.80 for the last 200 days.

New Relic Inc. [NEWR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

New Relic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for New Relic Inc. [NEWR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Relic Inc. go to 15.00%.

New Relic Inc. [NEWR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,410 million, or 85.80% of NEWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEWR stocks are: EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP with ownership of 5,684,328, which is approximately 1.884% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; HMI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 5,259,021 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $402.31 million in NEWR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $387.17 million in NEWR stock with ownership of nearly -2.177% of the company’s market capitalization.

139 institutional holders increased their position in New Relic Inc. [NYSE:NEWR] by around 4,706,190 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 5,000,450 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 47,941,656 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,648,296 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEWR stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,061,190 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 856,321 shares during the same period.