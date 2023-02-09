Motorsport Games Inc. [MSGM] gain 287.23% so far this year. What now?

Motorsport Games Inc. [NASDAQ: MSGM] price surged by 21.93 percent to reach at $2.89. The company report on February 6, 2023 that Motorsport Games Announces Closing of $4.03 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Together With the Two Registered Direct Offerings Closed Last Week, Motorsport Games Has Raised Approximately $11.32 Million.

A sum of 5920055 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.30M shares. Motorsport Games Inc. shares reached a high of $18.87 and dropped to a low of $13.25 until finishing in the latest session at $16.07.

The one-year MSGM stock forecast points to a potential downside of -121.66. The average equity rating for MSGM stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Motorsport Games Inc. [MSGM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSGM shares is $7.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSGM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Motorsport Games Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Motorsport Games Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on MSGM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Motorsport Games Inc. is set at 5.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

MSGM Stock Performance Analysis:

Motorsport Games Inc. [MSGM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -56.57. With this latest performance, MSGM shares gained by 335.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 160.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.01 for Motorsport Games Inc. [MSGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.36, while it was recorded at 16.86 for the last single week of trading, and 6.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Motorsport Games Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Motorsport Games Inc. [MSGM] shares currently have an operating margin of -226.92 and a Gross Margin at +48.20. Motorsport Games Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -219.97.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -185.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -97.41.

Motorsport Games Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Motorsport Games Inc. [MSGM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.30% of MSGM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSGM stocks are: EMC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT with ownership of 56,433, which is approximately 852.295% of the company’s market cap and around 60.53% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., holding 12,217 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in MSGM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.1 million in MSGM stock with ownership of nearly -2.455% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Motorsport Games Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Motorsport Games Inc. [NASDAQ:MSGM] by around 65,983 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 13,859 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 4,519 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,361 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MSGM stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,672 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 13,701 shares during the same period.