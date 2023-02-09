Moderna Inc. [MRNA] stock Upgrade by Jefferies analyst, price target now $275

Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ: MRNA] price plunged by -3.93 percent to reach at -$6.72. The company report on February 3, 2023 that Personalis and Moderna Sign New Agreement to Leverage NeXT Platform™ in Personalized mRNA Cancer Vaccine Clinical Trials.

Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for precision oncology, and Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced the companies have signed a new agreement to continue using the Personalis NeXT Platform® as part of upcoming clinical studies evaluating mRNA-4157/V940, an investigational personalized cancer vaccine, jointly developed by Moderna and Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada. The platform, which was also utilized in the vaccine candidate’s Phase 2b clinical study, will be used to sequence genomic information from a patient’s tumor sample to identify the unique genetic mutations that are most likely to generate a tailored antitumor response.

“For years, we have been at the forefront of working with pharmaceutical partners, including Moderna, to apply our NeXT Platform to the sequencing of personalized cancer vaccines,” said Chris Hall, President of Personalis. “We are thrilled to enter a new agreement with Moderna and support the next stage of clinical development for this program.”.

A sum of 2926761 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.95M shares. Moderna Inc. shares reached a high of $170.39 and dropped to a low of $164.15 until finishing in the latest session at $164.34.

The one-year MRNA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.49. The average equity rating for MRNA stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Moderna Inc. [MRNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRNA shares is $226.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Moderna Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Chardan Capital Markets raised their target price from $186 to $191. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Moderna Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $174 to $101, while SVB Leerink kept a Mkt Perform rating on MRNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moderna Inc. is set at 7.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRNA in the course of the last twelve months was 10.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

MRNA Stock Performance Analysis:

Moderna Inc. [MRNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.71. With this latest performance, MRNA shares dropped by -10.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.47 for Moderna Inc. [MRNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 185.06, while it was recorded at 171.05 for the last single week of trading, and 156.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Moderna Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Moderna Inc. [MRNA] shares currently have an operating margin of +71.89 and a Gross Margin at +84.53. Moderna Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +66.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 146.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 75.78.

Moderna Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Moderna Inc. [MRNA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $39,962 million, or 65.90% of MRNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRNA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 44,786,746, which is approximately -1.089% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,442,158 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.51 billion in MRNA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.17 billion in MRNA stock with ownership of nearly -3.11% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Moderna Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 467 institutional holders increased their position in Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ:MRNA] by around 12,630,365 shares. Additionally, 463 investors decreased positions by around 12,445,768 shares, while 169 investors held positions by with 218,089,820 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 243,165,953 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRNA stock had 157 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,239,192 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 1,226,960 shares during the same period.