McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] Stock trading around $262.82 per share: What’s Next?

McDonald’s Corporation [NYSE: MCD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.69% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.30%. The company report on February 2, 2023 that McDONALD’S ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND.

Today, McDonald’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.52 per share of common stock payable on March 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, MCD stock rose by 1.14%. The one-year McDonald’s Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.69. The average equity rating for MCD stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $191.75 billion, with 734.90 million shares outstanding and 731.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.85M shares, MCD stock reached a trading volume of 2801603 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCD shares is $294.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for McDonald’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $285 to $288. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2022, representing the official price target for McDonald’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $275 to $295, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on MCD stock. On October 28, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MCD shares from 290 to 295.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McDonald’s Corporation is set at 4.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCD in the course of the last twelve months was 97.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

MCD Stock Performance Analysis:

McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.30. With this latest performance, MCD shares dropped by -1.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.57 for McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 268.89, while it was recorded at 265.10 for the last single week of trading, and 257.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into McDonald’s Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.62 and a Gross Margin at +55.37. McDonald’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.65.

McDonald’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

MCD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for McDonald’s Corporation go to 7.30%.

McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $130,611 million, or 70.20% of MCD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 67,570,353, which is approximately 0.497% of the company’s market cap and around 0.17% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 49,901,559 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.12 billion in MCD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.12 billion in MCD stock with ownership of nearly 1.065% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in McDonald’s Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,352 institutional holders increased their position in McDonald’s Corporation [NYSE:MCD] by around 18,619,189 shares. Additionally, 1,179 investors decreased positions by around 16,702,362 shares, while 380 investors held positions by with 461,639,482 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 496,961,033 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCD stock had 226 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,813,056 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 1,819,588 shares during the same period.