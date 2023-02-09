Masco Corporation [MAS] moved down -0.72: Why It’s Important

Masco Corporation [NYSE: MAS] closed the trading session at $54.12 on 02/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $53.44, while the highest price level was $54.50. The company report on January 24, 2023 that Masco Corporation Reaches $5 Million Milestone in Grant Program Aimed at Driving Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Workplaces.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Grant Program has Supported over 140 Organizations Nationwide.

Masco Corporation is pleased to announce that through its Masco Million Differences campaign it has cumulatively made $5 million in cash donations over the last five years to nonprofit organizations that support diversity, equity and more inclusive practices in America’s workplaces. Between 2018 and 2022, over 140 nonprofit organizations working to break down barriers to inclusion in the workforce were individually nominated by Masco business units to receive funding to support programs in education and career resources. Over half of the organizations received recurring donations.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.96 percent and weekly performance of -0.42 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.43 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, MAS reached to a volume of 3156837 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Masco Corporation [MAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAS shares is $55.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Masco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $57 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Masco Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $58 to $46, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on MAS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Masco Corporation is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAS in the course of the last twelve months was 29.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

MAS stock trade performance evaluation

Masco Corporation [MAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.42. With this latest performance, MAS shares gained by 7.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.36 for Masco Corporation [MAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.13, while it was recorded at 55.01 for the last single week of trading, and 51.12 for the last 200 days.

Masco Corporation [MAS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Masco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Masco Corporation [MAS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Masco Corporation go to -0.04%.

Masco Corporation [MAS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,215 million, or 97.60% of MAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,527,093, which is approximately -3.569% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 21,347,096 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.16 billion in MAS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $909.23 million in MAS stock with ownership of nearly -9.104% of the company’s market capitalization.

305 institutional holders increased their position in Masco Corporation [NYSE:MAS] by around 14,869,960 shares. Additionally, 351 investors decreased positions by around 17,887,880 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 174,471,041 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 207,228,881 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAS stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,642,991 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 3,648,182 shares during the same period.