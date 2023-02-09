Market cap of Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH] reaches 2.99B – now what?

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [NYSE: VSH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -12.20% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.14%. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Vishay Intertechnology Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results.

Total Cash Return to Stockholders of $140.2 Million for FY 2022.

Over the last 12 months, VSH stock rose by 2.58%. The one-year Vishay Intertechnology Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.43. The average equity rating for VSH stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.99 billion, with 142.89 million shares outstanding and 140.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 820.11K shares, VSH stock reached a trading volume of 2927955 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSH shares is $21.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on VSH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for VSH in the course of the last twelve months was 16.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

VSH Stock Performance Analysis:

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.14. With this latest performance, VSH shares dropped by -5.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.17 for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.34, while it was recorded at 23.50 for the last single week of trading, and 20.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vishay Intertechnology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.44 and a Gross Margin at +27.16. Vishay Intertechnology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.90.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

VSH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. go to -6.00%.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,524 million, or 97.20% of VSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VSH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,449,898, which is approximately -7.93% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,616,290 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $287.17 million in VSH stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $184.9 million in VSH stock with ownership of nearly 5.194% of the company’s market capitalization.

126 institutional holders increased their position in Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [NYSE:VSH] by around 7,493,920 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 8,212,551 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 103,951,342 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,657,813 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VSH stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 555,705 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 849,588 shares during the same period.