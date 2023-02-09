Market cap of PainReform Ltd. [PRFX] reaches 7.31M – now what?

PainReform Ltd. [NASDAQ: PRFX] gained 44.72% on the last trading session, reaching $0.72 price per share at the time. The company report on February 7, 2023 that PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) Announces Receipt of Extension to Meet the Nasdaq’s Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

The Company was first notified by Nasdaq of its failure to maintain a minimum bid price of $1 per share for 30 consecutive trading days under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) on August 10, 2022, and was given until February 6, 2023 to regain compliance. The Company did not regain compliance with the minimum $1 bid price per share requirement during the first 180-calendar-day compliance period and submitted a written request to the Staff to afford it an additional 180-day compliance period to cure the deficiency.

PainReform Ltd. represents 10.63 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.31 million with the latest information. PRFX stock price has been found in the range of $0.6035 to $0.82.

If compared to the average trading volume of 38.85K shares, PRFX reached a trading volume of 13707098 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PainReform Ltd. [PRFX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRFX shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRFX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PainReform Ltd. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

Trading performance analysis for PRFX stock

PainReform Ltd. [PRFX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.18. With this latest performance, PRFX shares gained by 61.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRFX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.10 for PainReform Ltd. [PRFX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4757, while it was recorded at 0.5390 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7004 for the last 200 days.

PainReform Ltd. [PRFX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.30.

PainReform Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.40 and a Current Ratio set at 12.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at PainReform Ltd. [PRFX]

There are presently around $0 million, or 32.00% of PRFX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRFX stocks are: EMPIRICAL FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC D.B.A. EMPIRICAL WEALTH MA with ownership of 30,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 13.31% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 24,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18000.0 in PRFX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $14000.0 in PRFX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PainReform Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in PainReform Ltd. [NASDAQ:PRFX] by around 28,194 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 702 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 81,711 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,607 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRFX stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,358 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 500 shares during the same period.