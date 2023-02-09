Market cap of Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] reaches 3.70M – now what?

Meten Holding Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: METX] plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.4967 during the day while it closed the day at $0.32. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Meten Holding Group Ltd. Announces introducing ChatGPT to its Under-Construction Web3 Education Platform.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (“Meten Holding Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: METX), a leading technology-driven blockchain technology company, today announced that the Company intends to introduce ChatGPT to its under-construction Web 3 education platform.

We believe that ChatGPT has the potential to become a new engine for innovation and development in the education industry. 1) ChatGPT can take on information mining, material invocation, replication editing, and teaching evaluations at a high level, technically fulfilling personalized education needs with low marginal costs and high efficiency. 2) ChatGPT can nurture new forms and modes of education through supporting the multidimensional interaction and integration of digital content with the traditional education industry. 3) It will help the development of the education industry, provide quality content creation, integrate data services and application scenarios, and build a perfect closed loop for a new education ecology.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. stock has also gained 3.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, METX stock has inclined by 32.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -62.33% and gained 84.72% year-on date.

The market cap for METX stock reached $3.70 million, with 11.40 million shares outstanding and 10.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 449.71K shares, METX reached a trading volume of 4731423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meten Holding Group Ltd. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for METX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.18.

METX stock trade performance evaluation

Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.85. With this latest performance, METX shares gained by 40.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for METX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.08 for Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2491, while it was recorded at 0.3402 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8057 for the last 200 days.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] shares currently have an operating margin of -50.13 and a Gross Margin at +31.51. Meten Holding Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -52.72.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 9.46% of METX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of METX stocks are: EMPERY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 577,231, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.83% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 330,504 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in METX stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $24000.0 in METX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meten Holding Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Meten Holding Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:METX] by around 1,067,392 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 66,626 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 56,040 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,077,978 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. METX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,067,392 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 65,327 shares during the same period.