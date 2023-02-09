Market cap of Equinor ASA [EQNR] reaches 101.44B – now what?

Equinor ASA [NYSE: EQNR] price surged by 7.10 percent to reach at $2.08. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Equinor ASA: Buy-back of shares to share programmes for employees.

Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) has on 8 February 2023 engaged a third party to conduct repurchases of the company’s shares to be used in the share-based incentive programmes for employees and management for the period from 15 February 2023 until 15 January 2024.

Shares acquired under the buy-back programme in the period from 15 February 2023 to 10 May 2023 is based upon the authorization from the annual general meeting on 11 May 2022 and registered in the Norwegian register for business enterprises. According to the authorization, the maximum number of shares to be purchased in the market is 15,200,000, the minimum price that can be paid for the shares is NOK 50, and the maximum price is NOK 1000. Share buyback after the annual general meeting 2023 is subject to a new authorization.

A sum of 6118116 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.25M shares. Equinor ASA shares reached a high of $31.68 and dropped to a low of $30.59 until finishing in the latest session at $31.36.

The one-year EQNR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.85. The average equity rating for EQNR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQNR shares is $40.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQNR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Equinor ASA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Equinor ASA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equinor ASA is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQNR in the course of the last twelve months was 3.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Equinor ASA [EQNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.26. With this latest performance, EQNR shares gained by 0.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.69 for Equinor ASA [EQNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.62, while it was recorded at 29.57 for the last single week of trading, and 35.10 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equinor ASA [EQNR] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.90 and a Gross Margin at +36.79. Equinor ASA’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.75.

Return on Total Capital for EQNR is now 42.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equinor ASA [EQNR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.90. Additionally, EQNR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equinor ASA [EQNR] managed to generate an average of $3,484,828 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Equinor ASA’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equinor ASA go to 5.80%.

There are presently around $5,640 million, or 5.50% of EQNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQNR stocks are: FOLKETRYGDFONDET with ownership of 110,952,900, which is approximately -1.375% of the company’s market cap and around 67.30% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 9,953,447 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $312.14 million in EQNR stocks shares; and BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $138.79 million in EQNR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equinor ASA stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 169 institutional holders increased their position in Equinor ASA [NYSE:EQNR] by around 15,441,454 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 11,176,267 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 153,230,503 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 179,848,224 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQNR stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,138,068 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 2,253,450 shares during the same period.