Market cap of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [CELZ] reaches 15.34M – now what?

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CELZ] price surged by 101.04 percent to reach at $0.52. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Creative Medical Technology Holdings Announces IRB Approval for FDA Cleared Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of Novel Cell Therapy for the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Company reaches next clinical trial milestone for treatment of Type 1 Diabetes with the first novel allogenic cellular therapy in the dorsal artery of the pancreas in the United States.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ), a biotechnology company working to revolutionize care through the development of potentially best-in-class regenerative therapeutics, today announced that it has received Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval to proceed with its Clinical Trial for the treatment of Type 1 Diabetes with its CELZ-201 cell therapy. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had previously cleared the Company’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application within 30 days from submission.

A sum of 137220913 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 188.80K shares. Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $1.42 and dropped to a low of $0.9811 until finishing in the latest session at $1.04.

The one-year CELZ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 89.6. The average equity rating for CELZ stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [CELZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CELZ shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CELZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CELZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 153.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15.

CELZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [CELZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 99.92. With this latest performance, CELZ shares gained by 147.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CELZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.44 for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [CELZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4473, while it was recorded at 0.6313 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6902 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [CELZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -3562.17 and a Gross Margin at -59.57. Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21892.75.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 55.40 and a Current Ratio set at 55.40.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [CELZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 9.10% of CELZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CELZ stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 257,866, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; AARON WEALTH ADVISORS LLC, holding 100,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.1 million in CELZ stocks shares; and BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $92000.0 in CELZ stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CELZ] by around 454,831 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 1,250,886 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 996,659 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 709,058 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CELZ stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 427,633 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 1,250,825 shares during the same period.