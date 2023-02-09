Market cap of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. [BJDX] reaches 12.67M – now what?

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ: BJDX] traded at a high on 02/08/23, posting a 37.16 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.64. The company report on November 9, 2022 that Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

“The last quarter focused on increasing awareness of Bluejay’s Symphony IL-6 test by directly engaging the medical community to build a network of champions that will direct product development and drive initial commercialization,” said Neil Dey, CEO. “In August, Bluejay held a KOL event with clinicians in emergency and critical care who shared their perspectives on Symphony’s potential to guide patient care and acute intervention through monitoring of quantitative IL-6 measurements on a simple, reliable, efficient platform.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2805793 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. stands at 25.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.98%.

The market cap for BJDX stock reached $12.67 million, with 20.15 million shares outstanding and 11.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 60.71K shares, BJDX reached a trading volume of 2805793 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. [BJDX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BJDX shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BJDX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for BJDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 63.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

How has BJDX stock performed recently?

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. [BJDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.49. With this latest performance, BJDX shares gained by 20.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BJDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.05 for Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. [BJDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4877, while it was recorded at 0.5048 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8788 for the last 200 days.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. [BJDX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 9.20.

Insider trade positions for Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. [BJDX]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.90% of BJDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BJDX stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 49,600, which is approximately -1.784% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 30,220 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19000.0 in BJDX stocks shares; and SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $17000.0 in BJDX stock with ownership of nearly -20.684% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ:BJDX] by around 45,277 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 115,382 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 25,952 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 186,611 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BJDX stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,475 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 94,620 shares during the same period.