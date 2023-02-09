Market cap of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] reaches 3.95B – now what?

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYSE: BXMT] loss -4.19% or -1.01 points to close at $23.07 with a heavy trading volume of 3503120 shares. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) today reported its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results. Net income attributable to Blackstone Mortgage Trust for the full year was $248.6 million. Full year EPS, Distributable EPS, and dividends paid per share were $1.46, $2.87, and $2.48, respectively.

Katie Keenan, Chief Executive Officer, said, “BXMT achieved strong 4Q and 2022 results, demonstrating the resilience of our business through a volatile environment. With durable earnings power, substantial liquidity, and a robust balance sheet, we are well positioned to deliver attractive current yield and long-term value to our shareholders.”.

It opened the trading session at $24.00, the shares rose to $24.08 and dropped to $22.72, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BXMT points out that the company has recorded -23.81% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -10.54% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, BXMT reached to a volume of 3503120 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BXMT shares is $27.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BXMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on BXMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for BXMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59.

Trading performance analysis for BXMT stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.06. With this latest performance, BXMT shares gained by 4.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BXMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.65 for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.19, while it was recorded at 24.01 for the last single week of trading, and 26.74 for the last 200 days.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +89.18 and a Gross Margin at +89.56. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +49.45.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.11.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BXMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. go to 2.17%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]

There are presently around $2,064 million, or 56.00% of BXMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BXMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,544,123, which is approximately 1.055% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,493,173 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $311.29 million in BXMT stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $93.37 million in BXMT stock with ownership of nearly -0.971% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYSE:BXMT] by around 6,850,733 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 11,406,039 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 71,223,820 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,480,592 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BXMT stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,326,923 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 5,006,308 shares during the same period.