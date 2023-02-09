Market cap of Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] reaches 342.45M – now what?

Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ: BITF] price plunged by -1.82 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Bitfarms Mines 486 Bitcoin in January.

Upgraded Paraguay farm with 2,888 new miners increasing hashrate 168 PH/s.

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated August 16, 2021, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated August 12, 2021.

A sum of 3826891 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.06M shares. Bitfarms Ltd. shares reached a high of $1.16 and dropped to a low of $1.04 until finishing in the latest session at $1.08.

Guru’s Opinion on Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bitfarms Ltd. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for BITF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

BITF Stock Performance Analysis:

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.70. With this latest performance, BITF shares gained by 61.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BITF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.26 for Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7281, while it was recorded at 1.0920 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2502 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bitfarms Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.05 and a Gross Margin at +65.56. Bitfarms Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.06.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.39.

Bitfarms Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $33 million, or 16.12% of BITF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BITF stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 14,583,117, which is approximately 18.59% of the company’s market cap and around 8.71% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 3,436,162 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.71 million in BITF stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $3.48 million in BITF stock with ownership of nearly 65.803% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bitfarms Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ:BITF] by around 6,452,958 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 3,962,381 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 20,504,090 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,919,429 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BITF stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 787,432 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,418,471 shares during the same period.