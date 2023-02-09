Market cap of Autolus Therapeutics plc [AUTL] reaches 377.78M – now what?

Autolus Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ: AUTL] closed the trading session at $2.23 on 02/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.97, while the highest price level was $2.31. The company report on January 20, 2023 that Autolus Therapeutics announces Board changes.

The company’s non-executive Chairman, John H Johnson, who has held the role since September 2021, will not stand for re-election at Autolus’ upcoming annual shareholder meeting. During his tenure as Chairman of Autolus he was appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Reaction Biology and will focus his time on his operational role.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 17.37 percent and weekly performance of 7.73 percent. The stock has been moved at -32.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 23.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 637.93K shares, AUTL reached to a volume of 3013177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Autolus Therapeutics plc [AUTL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUTL shares is $8.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUTL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Autolus Therapeutics plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Autolus Therapeutics plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on AUTL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Autolus Therapeutics plc is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUTL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 139.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

AUTL stock trade performance evaluation

Autolus Therapeutics plc [AUTL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.73. With this latest performance, AUTL shares gained by 23.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUTL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.33 for Autolus Therapeutics plc [AUTL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.09, while it was recorded at 2.06 for the last single week of trading, and 2.64 for the last 200 days.

Autolus Therapeutics plc [AUTL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Autolus Therapeutics plc [AUTL] shares currently have an operating margin of -10958.66. Autolus Therapeutics plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9429.06.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.61.

Autolus Therapeutics plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Autolus Therapeutics plc [AUTL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $111 million, or 30.20% of AUTL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUTL stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 17,985,611, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.80% of the total institutional ownership; SYNCONA PORTFOLIO LTD, holding 7,346,829 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.38 million in AUTL stocks shares; and NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $11.63 million in AUTL stock with ownership of nearly 1.418% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Autolus Therapeutics plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Autolus Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ:AUTL] by around 711,638 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 5,658,518 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 43,215,447 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,585,603 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUTL stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 123,236 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 3,831,611 shares during the same period.