Market cap of American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] reaches 47.67B – now what?

The company report on February 6, 2023 that AEP Names Duncan Senior Vice President of Federal Affairs.

American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) has named Emily J. Duncan senior vice president, Federal Affairs, effective Feb. 13 working in the company’s Washington D.C. office. Duncan is currently vice president, Government Relations for National Grid.

Duncan will be responsible for managing AEP’s relationships with federal government officials, members of Congress, various federal regulatory agencies and industry trade groups. She replaces Tony Kavanagh who will retire after more than 31 years of dedicated service to the company. Kavanagh will serve as senior vice president, Washington Office until his retirement June 30. Duncan will report to Raja Sundararajan, executive vice president, External Affairs.

It opened the trading session at $91.77, the shares rose to $91.77 and dropped to $90.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AEP points out that the company has recorded -10.13% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -12.55% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.04M shares, AEP reached to a volume of 2878507 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEP shares is $104.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for American Electric Power Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $100 to $102. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for American Electric Power Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $101 to $98, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on AEP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Electric Power Company Inc. is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEP in the course of the last twelve months was 12.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for AEP stock

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.51. With this latest performance, AEP shares dropped by -7.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.38 for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.89, while it was recorded at 92.36 for the last single week of trading, and 95.59 for the last 200 days.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.63 and a Gross Margin at +28.09. American Electric Power Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.84.

American Electric Power Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Electric Power Company Inc. go to 6.14%.

An analysis of insider ownership at American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]

There are presently around $34,857 million, or 75.70% of AEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,540,815, which is approximately 1.521% of the company’s market cap and around 0.03% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,719,729 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.86 billion in AEP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.6 billion in AEP stock with ownership of nearly -1.303% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Electric Power Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 691 institutional holders increased their position in American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ:AEP] by around 16,985,096 shares. Additionally, 519 investors decreased positions by around 16,512,357 shares, while 269 investors held positions by with 352,169,499 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 385,666,952 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEP stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,594,930 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 1,025,593 shares during the same period.