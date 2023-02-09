Market Analysts see Vroom Inc. [VRM] falling to $2. Time to buy?

Vroom Inc. [NASDAQ: VRM] closed the trading session at $1.18 on 02/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.13, while the highest price level was $1.29. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Vroom to Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings on February 28, 2023.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Conference Call and Audio Webcast Scheduled for March 1, 2023.

Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRM), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Vroom management will discuss these results and other information regarding the Company during a conference call and audio webcast on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.69 percent and weekly performance of -7.09 percent. The stock has been moved at -25.79 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.56 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 29.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.34M shares, VRM reached to a volume of 9970337 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vroom Inc. [VRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRM shares is $2.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Vroom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Vroom Inc. stock. On March 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VRM shares from 10 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vroom Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.61.

VRM stock trade performance evaluation

Vroom Inc. [VRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.09. With this latest performance, VRM shares gained by 14.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.88 for Vroom Inc. [VRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0622, while it was recorded at 1.2980 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3381 for the last 200 days.

Vroom Inc. [VRM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vroom Inc. [VRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.26 and a Gross Margin at +5.94. Vroom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.65.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.13.

Vroom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Vroom Inc. [VRM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $53 million, or 32.30% of VRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,252,368, which is approximately 8.417% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,842,324 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.71 million in VRM stocks shares; and NISA INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $4.46 million in VRM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vroom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Vroom Inc. [NASDAQ:VRM] by around 7,235,075 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 13,617,017 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 23,810,590 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,662,682 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRM stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 382,363 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 6,948,057 shares during the same period.