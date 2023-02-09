Market Analysts see Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA] gaining to $77. Time to buy?

Voya Financial Inc. [NYSE: VOYA] gained 8.85% on the last trading session, reaching $74.80 price per share at the time. The company report on February 7, 2023 that Voya Financial announces fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results:.

Fourth-quarter 2022 net income available to common shareholders of $1.77 per diluted share.

Voya Financial Inc. represents 97.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.27 billion with the latest information. VOYA stock price has been found in the range of $71.90 to $76.1099.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, VOYA reached a trading volume of 5555540 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VOYA shares is $81.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VOYA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Voya Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $65 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Voya Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $84, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on VOYA stock. On June 03, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VOYA shares from 81 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Voya Financial Inc. is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for VOYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for VOYA in the course of the last twelve months was 6.11.

Trading performance analysis for VOYA stock

Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.61. With this latest performance, VOYA shares gained by 14.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VOYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.38 for Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.10, while it was recorded at 70.06 for the last single week of trading, and 63.47 for the last 200 days.

Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA] shares currently have an operating margin of +73.50. Voya Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +49.98.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.26.

Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VOYA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Voya Financial Inc. go to 4.47%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA]

There are presently around $8,267 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VOYA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,932,859, which is approximately -2.25% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,509,442 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $711.31 million in VOYA stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $607.33 million in VOYA stock with ownership of nearly -4.637% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Voya Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in Voya Financial Inc. [NYSE:VOYA] by around 6,723,970 shares. Additionally, 197 investors decreased positions by around 11,310,149 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 92,490,442 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,524,561 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VOYA stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,037,917 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 2,200,733 shares during the same period.