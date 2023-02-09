Market Analysts see Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] falling to $96. Time to buy?

Prudential Financial Inc. [NYSE: PRU] traded at a high on 02/08/23, posting a 1.50 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $104.34. The company report on February 7, 2023 that Prudential Financial, Inc. Announces 2022 Results.

Fourth quarter 2022 net loss attributable to Prudential Financial, Inc. of $558 million or $1.53 per Common share versus net income of $1.208 billion or $3.13 per share for the year-ago quarter.

Fourth quarter 2022 after-tax adjusted operating income of $907 million or $2.42 per Common share versus $1.227 billion or $3.18 per share for the year-ago quarter.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3469338 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Prudential Financial Inc. stands at 2.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.53%.

The market cap for PRU stock reached $38.76 billion, with 371.00 million shares outstanding and 367.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, PRU reached a trading volume of 3469338 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRU shares is $103.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRU stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Prudential Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Prudential Financial Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prudential Financial Inc. is set at 2.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 54.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRU in the course of the last twelve months was 4.14.

How has PRU stock performed recently?

Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.08. With this latest performance, PRU shares gained by 6.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.36 for Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.51, while it was recorded at 102.78 for the last single week of trading, and 99.86 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prudential Financial Inc. go to -3.85%.

Insider trade positions for Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]

There are presently around $21,781 million, or 59.90% of PRU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 33,184,705, which is approximately -0.92% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,654,749 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.3 billion in PRU stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.85 billion in PRU stock with ownership of nearly 0.031% of the company’s market capitalization.

559 institutional holders increased their position in Prudential Financial Inc. [NYSE:PRU] by around 5,560,568 shares. Additionally, 473 investors decreased positions by around 10,642,900 shares, while 217 investors held positions by with 192,548,015 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 208,751,483 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRU stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,315,408 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 2,008,303 shares during the same period.