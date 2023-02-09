Market Analysts see Doma Holdings Inc. [DOMA] gaining to $0.45. Time to buy?

Doma Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DOMA] loss -32.00% or -0.23 points to close at $0.50 with a heavy trading volume of 4042303 shares. The company report on January 25, 2023 that Doma to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on Tuesday, February 28th.

Doma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOMA), a leading force for disruptive change in the real estate industry, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast to present Doma’s financial results and answer questions from the financial analyst community at 5:00 p.m. ET that same evening.

Doma Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference CallWhen: Tuesday, February 28, 2023Time: 5:00 p.m. ETDial-in Details: To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration link), and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the “News & Events” section of Doma’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.doma.com/news-events/events-calendar.

It opened the trading session at $0.74, the shares rose to $0.7471 and dropped to $0.495, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DOMA points out that the company has recorded -28.75% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -47.06% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 662.35K shares, DOMA reached to a volume of 4042303 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Doma Holdings Inc. [DOMA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOMA shares is $12.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOMA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Doma Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Doma Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Doma Holdings Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

Trading performance analysis for DOMA stock

Doma Holdings Inc. [DOMA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.79. With this latest performance, DOMA shares gained by 21.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.73 for Doma Holdings Inc. [DOMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4937, while it was recorded at 0.7382 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8278 for the last 200 days.

Doma Holdings Inc. [DOMA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Doma Holdings Inc. [DOMA] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.87. Doma Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.44.

An analysis of insider ownership at Doma Holdings Inc. [DOMA]

There are presently around $59 million, or 36.70% of DOMA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOMA stocks are: FOUNDATION CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 44,777,155, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; STEPSTONE GROUP LP, holding 14,879,484 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.42 million in DOMA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.11 million in DOMA stock with ownership of nearly -0.953% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Doma Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Doma Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DOMA] by around 1,130,913 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 6,048,724 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 111,460,168 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,639,805 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOMA stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 292,946 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 3,953,358 shares during the same period.