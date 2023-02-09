Market Analysts see Black Hills Corporation [BKH] gaining to $67. Time to buy?

Black Hills Corporation [NYSE: BKH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.28% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.09%. The company report on February 7, 2023 that Black Hills Corp. Reports 2022 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results and Revises 2023 Earnings Guidance.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

New winter peak loads recorded at all three electric utilities in December.

Over the last 12 months, BKH stock dropped by -4.90%. The one-year Black Hills Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.55. The average equity rating for BKH stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.28 billion, with 64.88 million shares outstanding and 64.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 335.53K shares, BKH stock reached a trading volume of 2838399 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Black Hills Corporation [BKH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKH shares is $78.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Black Hills Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $87 to $66. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Black Hills Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $71 to $76, while Mizuho kept a Neutral rating on BKH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Black Hills Corporation is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

BKH Stock Performance Analysis:

Black Hills Corporation [BKH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.09. With this latest performance, BKH shares dropped by -9.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.07 for Black Hills Corporation [BKH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.67, while it was recorded at 70.44 for the last single week of trading, and 71.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Black Hills Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Black Hills Corporation [BKH] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.77 and a Gross Margin at +23.86. Black Hills Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.15.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.75.

Black Hills Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

BKH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Black Hills Corporation go to 5.40%.

Black Hills Corporation [BKH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,789 million, or 92.00% of BKH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,573,250, which is approximately -2.747% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,969,058 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $449.02 million in BKH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $430.28 million in BKH stock with ownership of nearly 2.747% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Black Hills Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in Black Hills Corporation [NYSE:BKH] by around 3,866,091 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 2,588,581 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 52,346,121 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,800,793 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKH stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 581,526 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 490,826 shares during the same period.