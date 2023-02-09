Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV] Revenue clocked in at $24.30 million, up 80.87% YTD: What’s Next?

Lightning eMotors Inc. [NYSE: ZEV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -15.69% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -33.52%. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Lightning eMotors Announces Buy America Certification for Lightning ZEV3™ Passenger Van.

Certification ensures 70% of vehicle production costs or more comes from components and subcomponents produced in the U.S.

The Buy America designation ensures Lightning ZEV3 is eligible for Federal Transit Administration Low and No Emission grants.

Over the last 12 months, ZEV stock dropped by -85.93%. The one-year Lightning eMotors Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 83.58. The average equity rating for ZEV stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $62.96 million, with 75.75 million shares outstanding and 42.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, ZEV stock reached a trading volume of 2905541 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZEV shares is $4.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Lightning eMotors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Lightning eMotors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on ZEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lightning eMotors Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01.

ZEV Stock Performance Analysis:

Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.52. With this latest performance, ZEV shares gained by 22.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.25 for Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6049, while it was recorded at 0.8671 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1836 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lightning eMotors Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -200.76 and a Gross Margin at -28.55. Lightning eMotors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -480.04.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.35.

Lightning eMotors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12 million, or 19.60% of ZEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZEV stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 3,118,464, which is approximately -27.627% of the company’s market cap and around 4.40% of the total institutional ownership; WOLVERINE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,674,295 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.77 million in ZEV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.4 million in ZEV stock with ownership of nearly 3.04% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lightning eMotors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Lightning eMotors Inc. [NYSE:ZEV] by around 4,287,392 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 2,238,483 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 10,961,699 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,487,574 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZEV stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,427,958 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 531,966 shares during the same period.