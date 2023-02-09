Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] stock Downgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $72

Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE: JCI] gained 0.84% or 0.54 points to close at $65.06 with a heavy trading volume of 3452144 shares. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Johnson Controls and Willow to collaborate on digital solutions that create smarter, healthier, more sustainable buildings.

Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, and Willow, a leading provider of digital twin solutions for critical infrastructure and real estate today announced a global collaboration to digitally transform buildings and facilities into healthier, safer and more sustainable environments for their customers and occupants.

Johnson Controls and Willow have committed to jointly bring next-generation solutions to their customers. Digital twins are playing an increasingly important role in the design, construction, and ongoing operation of healthy buildings and facilities and can be particularly valuable when analyzing large datasets and predicting patterns and trends.

It opened the trading session at $64.02, the shares rose to $65.15 and dropped to $63.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JCI points out that the company has recorded 20.24% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -42.93% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.52M shares, JCI reached to a volume of 3452144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JCI shares is $72.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Johnson Controls International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Johnson Controls International plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $80 to $79, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on JCI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson Controls International plc is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.24.

Trading performance analysis for JCI stock

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.96. With this latest performance, JCI shares dropped by -2.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.58 for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.09, while it was recorded at 65.14 for the last single week of trading, and 57.37 for the last 200 days.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.39 and a Gross Margin at +32.87. Johnson Controls International plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.06.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.62.

Johnson Controls International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson Controls International plc go to 15.95%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]

There are presently around $39,958 million, or 97.80% of JCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JCI stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 65,453,972, which is approximately -3.872% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 64,804,158 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.22 billion in JCI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.89 billion in JCI stock with ownership of nearly 0.377% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson Controls International plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 425 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE:JCI] by around 31,232,075 shares. Additionally, 426 investors decreased positions by around 28,785,188 shares, while 152 investors held positions by with 554,148,849 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 614,166,112 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JCI stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,206,385 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 2,298,136 shares during the same period.