JMP Securities lifts Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SPPI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.20% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.01%. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Receives Permanent J-Code for ROLVEDON™ (eflapegrastim-xnst) Injection (J1449) from U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology announced today that a permanent J-code, J1449, has been issued for ROLVEDON (eflapegrastim-xnst) Injection by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) effective as of April 1, 2023.

“This is an important milestone in the ROLVEDON launch. A permanent J-code will enable a more efficient and predictable reimbursement in the outpatient setting. The combination of a permanent J-code on April 1, 2023 and ROLVEDON’S inclusion in the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® Supportive Care Guidelines (NCCN Guidelines) announced on December 6, 2022 are key elements in establishing brand awareness and building customer confidence in our novel product,” said Tom Riga, President and Chief Executive Officer of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Over the last 12 months, SPPI stock rose by 35.83%. The one-year Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 66.79. The average equity rating for SPPI stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $178.68 million, with 188.36 million shares outstanding and 184.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, SPPI stock reached a trading volume of 3685986 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPPI shares is $2.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $4, while Cantor Fitzgerald kept a Neutral rating on SPPI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

SPPI Stock Performance Analysis:

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.01. With this latest performance, SPPI shares gained by 86.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.35 for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5108, while it was recorded at 0.8289 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7165 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -174.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -102.77.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $46 million, or 26.30% of SPPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPPI stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 16,676,000, which is approximately -2.48% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,667,120 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.66 million in SPPI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.38 million in SPPI stock with ownership of nearly -8.365% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SPPI] by around 4,371,639 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 10,599,665 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 37,582,264 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,553,568 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPPI stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,017,033 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,553,139 shares during the same period.