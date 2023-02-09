Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] Stock trading around $18.99 per share: What’s Next?

Invesco Ltd. [NYSE: IVZ] loss -3.16% on the last trading session, reaching $18.99 price per share at the time. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Invesco Ltd. President and CEO Marty Flanagan to retire; Andrew Schlossberg, Invesco Senior Managing Director and Head of Americas, to become President and CEO on June 30, 2023.

Doug Sharp, Senior Managing Director and Head of EMEA, to assume expanded leadership role for the Americas and EMEA, and global responsibility for ETFs, SMAs and digital capabilities.

Stephanie Butcher, Chief Investment Officer, EMEA, and Tony Wong, Global Head of Fixed Income Investments, named Senior Managing Directors and Co-Heads of Investments.

Invesco Ltd. represents 457.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.71 billion with the latest information. IVZ stock price has been found in the range of $18.94 to $19.37.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.02M shares, IVZ reached a trading volume of 5116535 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IVZ shares is $18.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IVZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Invesco Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Invesco Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $11.50, while Credit Suisse kept a Underperform rating on IVZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invesco Ltd. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for IVZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.23.

Trading performance analysis for IVZ stock

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.37. With this latest performance, IVZ shares dropped by -1.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IVZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.39 for Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.82, while it was recorded at 19.65 for the last single week of trading, and 17.49 for the last 200 days.

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.13 and a Gross Margin at +68.82. Invesco Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.95.

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IVZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invesco Ltd. go to -1.82%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]

There are presently around $6,066 million, or 92.20% of IVZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IVZ stocks are: TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 55,758,634, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 51,822,554 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $984.11 million in IVZ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $824.75 million in IVZ stock with ownership of nearly 9.156% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Invesco Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 279 institutional holders increased their position in Invesco Ltd. [NYSE:IVZ] by around 36,611,926 shares. Additionally, 204 investors decreased positions by around 16,633,512 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 266,192,888 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 319,438,326 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IVZ stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,164,580 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 7,041,567 shares during the same period.