Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] is -5.26% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [NASDAQ: HYMC] loss -3.09% or -0.02 points to close at $0.50 with a heavy trading volume of 3124042 shares. The company report on February 7, 2023 that HYCROFT DRILLS 55 METERS OF 396.93 G/T SILVER in VORTEX.

Vortex intercepts high-grade silver with goldNew target discovered east of BrimstoneCentral and Camel zones convert waste to mineralization.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) (“Hycroft” or “the Company”), a gold and silver development company that owns the Hycroft Mine in the prolific mining region of Northern Nevada, announces additional results from Phase 1 of its 2022-2023 exploration drill program. Core drilling results are still pending.

It opened the trading session at $0.529, the shares rose to $0.5299 and dropped to $0.49, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HYMC points out that the company has recorded -49.59% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -78.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, HYMC reached to a volume of 3124042 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for HYMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

Trading performance analysis for HYMC stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.93. With this latest performance, HYMC shares dropped by -20.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.74 for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5827, while it was recorded at 0.5437 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8764 for the last 200 days.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.35 and a Gross Margin at -47.87. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.98.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.20 and a Current Ratio set at 9.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]

There are presently around $28 million, or 28.20% of HYMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HYMC stocks are: MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 24,394,846, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,455,909 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.26 million in HYMC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.46 million in HYMC stock with ownership of nearly -4.558% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [NASDAQ:HYMC] by around 2,199,364 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 4,475,715 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 48,204,731 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,879,810 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYMC stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 395,151 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,231,192 shares during the same period.