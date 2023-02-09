Freshworks Inc. [FRSH] is 15.09% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Freshworks Inc. [NASDAQ: FRSH] traded at a high on 02/08/23, posting a 3.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.93. The company report on February 7, 2023 that Freshworks Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Full year revenue grew 34% year-over-year, 37% adjusting for constant currency.

Fourth quarter revenue grew 26% year-over-year, 30% adjusting for constant currency.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3666258 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Freshworks Inc. stands at 7.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.43%.

The market cap for FRSH stock reached $5.27 billion, with 286.70 million shares outstanding and 158.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, FRSH reached a trading volume of 3666258 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRSH shares is $17.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Freshworks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2023, representing the official price target for Freshworks Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freshworks Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.70.

How has FRSH stock performed recently?

Freshworks Inc. [FRSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.18. With this latest performance, FRSH shares gained by 17.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.32 for Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.06, while it was recorded at 16.68 for the last single week of trading, and 14.37 for the last 200 days.

Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Freshworks Inc. [FRSH] shares currently have an operating margin of -55.19 and a Gross Margin at +78.86. Freshworks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -51.75.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.66.

Freshworks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Earnings analysis for Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FRSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Freshworks Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]

There are presently around $1,959 million, or 73.10% of FRSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRSH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,599,434, which is approximately 37.86% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; WARD FERRY MANAGEMENT (BVI) LTD, holding 11,595,886 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $196.32 million in FRSH stocks shares; and WESTBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $184.04 million in FRSH stock with ownership of nearly 1676.026% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Freshworks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Freshworks Inc. [NASDAQ:FRSH] by around 30,933,344 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 9,358,161 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 75,413,286 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,704,791 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRSH stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,229,193 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,275,141 shares during the same period.