Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] Is Currently -0.83 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE: FSM] slipped around -0.03 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $3.59 at the close of the session, down -0.83%. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Séguéla Project on-track for commissioning in the second quarter.

SAG mill installation well advanced.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock is now -4.27% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FSM Stock saw the intraday high of $3.67 and lowest of $3.555 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.68, which means current price is +6.53% above from all time high which was touched on 01/26/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.94M shares, FSM reached a trading volume of 2785059 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]?

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75.

How has FSM stock performed recently?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.25. With this latest performance, FSM shares dropped by -0.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.55 for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.77, while it was recorded at 3.69 for the last single week of trading, and 3.12 for the last 200 days.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.13 and a Gross Margin at +33.56. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.72.

Insider trade positions for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]

There are presently around $283 million, or 37.59% of FSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 30,124,901, which is approximately 0.35% of the company’s market cap and around 0.91% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 8,424,509 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.24 million in FSM stocks shares; and EURO PACIFIC ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $14.49 million in FSM stock with ownership of nearly 16.546% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE:FSM] by around 9,217,439 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 10,265,364 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 59,444,366 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,927,169 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSM stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 444,746 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 4,713,669 shares during the same period.