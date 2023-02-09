For Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation [ZWS], Analyst sees a drop to $26. What next?

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation [NYSE: ZWS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.69% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.96%. The company report on February 7, 2023 that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Announces $500 million share repurchase authorization.

Call scheduled for Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Over the last 12 months, ZWS stock dropped by -19.54%. The one-year Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.67. The average equity rating for ZWS stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.32 billion, with 174.87 million shares outstanding and 173.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, ZWS stock reached a trading volume of 4462195 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation [ZWS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZWS shares is $26.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZWS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $38 to $43, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on ZWS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZWS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

ZWS Stock Performance Analysis:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation [ZWS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.96. With this latest performance, ZWS shares gained by 8.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZWS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.76 for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation [ZWS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.44, while it was recorded at 22.80 for the last single week of trading, and 26.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation [ZWS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.15 and a Gross Margin at +38.39. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.46.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

ZWS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZWS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation go to 17.00%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation [ZWS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,209 million, or 78.70% of ZWS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZWS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,446,027, which is approximately 18.357% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC, holding 10,932,007 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $263.35 million in ZWS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $229.6 million in ZWS stock with ownership of nearly 4.538% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation [NYSE:ZWS] by around 21,735,007 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 15,114,581 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 96,346,965 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,196,553 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZWS stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,979,553 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 7,288,967 shares during the same period.