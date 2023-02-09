For Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH], Analyst sees a rise to $35. What next?

Oak Street Health Inc. [NYSE: OSH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 29.74% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 15.90%. The company report on February 7, 2023 that Oak Street Health States that Its Policy is Not to Comment on Unusual Market Activity.

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH or the “Company”), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare and the only primary care provider to carry the AARP name, announced today that in view of the unusual market activity in the Company’s stock, the New York Stock Exchange has contacted the Company in accordance with the Exchange’s usual practice. The Company stated that its policy is not to comment on unusual market activity.

Over the last 12 months, OSH stock rose by 100.48%. The one-year Oak Street Health Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.9. The average equity rating for OSH stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.41 billion, with 231.92 million shares outstanding and 220.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, OSH stock reached a trading volume of 20351582 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSH shares is $33.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSH stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Oak Street Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Oak Street Health Inc. stock. On September 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for OSH shares from 32 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oak Street Health Inc. is set at 2.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.26.

OSH Stock Performance Analysis:

Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.90. With this latest performance, OSH shares gained by 55.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 100.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.58 for Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.17, while it was recorded at 28.46 for the last single week of trading, and 22.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Oak Street Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.15 and a Gross Margin at +0.59. Oak Street Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.58.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -175.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.23.

Oak Street Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

OSH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oak Street Health Inc. go to 30.00%.

Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,541 million, or 99.00% of OSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSH stocks are: GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. with ownership of 61,384,475, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; NEWLIGHT PARTNERS LP, holding 32,671,144 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.1 billion in OSH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $853.25 million in OSH stock with ownership of nearly -5.628% of the company’s market capitalization.

126 institutional holders increased their position in Oak Street Health Inc. [NYSE:OSH] by around 21,884,966 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 18,267,205 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 183,744,763 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 223,896,934 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSH stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,119,778 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 471,214 shares during the same period.