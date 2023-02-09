For American Express Company [AXP], Analyst sees a rise to $186. What next?

American Express Company [NYSE: AXP] closed the trading session at $179.00 on 02/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $177.88, while the highest price level was $180.10. The company report on February 6, 2023 that American Express Chief Financial Officer to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences.

On Wednesday, February 15, Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey C. Campbell will participate in a fireside chat at the Bank of America Financial Services Conference beginning at 9:40 a.m. Eastern.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 21.15 percent and weekly performance of 3.10 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.72 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 19.02 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.79 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.25M shares, AXP reached to a volume of 2925882 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Express Company [AXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXP shares is $183.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for American Express Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for American Express Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $159, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on AXP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Express Company is set at 4.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 40.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXP in the course of the last twelve months was 9.19.

AXP stock trade performance evaluation

American Express Company [AXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.10. With this latest performance, AXP shares gained by 19.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.72 for American Express Company [AXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 155.95, while it was recorded at 177.23 for the last single week of trading, and 153.39 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Express Company [AXP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Express Company go to 7.50%.

American Express Company [AXP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $112,294 million, or 86.40% of AXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXP stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 151,610,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 47,021,415 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.42 billion in AXP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.98 billion in AXP stock with ownership of nearly 1.517% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Express Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 870 institutional holders increased their position in American Express Company [NYSE:AXP] by around 22,312,665 shares. Additionally, 845 investors decreased positions by around 23,465,823 shares, while 362 investors held positions by with 581,560,906 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 627,339,394 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXP stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,420,277 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 1,582,780 shares during the same period.