FBN Securities slashes price target on GitLab Inc. [GTLB] – find out why.

GitLab Inc. [NASDAQ: GTLB] traded at a low on 02/08/23, posting a -5.62 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $49.23. The company report on January 26, 2023 that GitLab Continues Expanding Its Security Certification and Report Portfolio.

GitLab strengthens security assurance at the highest international standard.

Secured a SOC 2 Type 1 report for GitLab Dedicated to include Security and Confidentiality criterion.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2960351 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of GitLab Inc. stands at 8.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.14%.

The market cap for GTLB stock reached $8.27 billion, with 148.88 million shares outstanding and 88.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, GTLB reached a trading volume of 2960351 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GitLab Inc. [GTLB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTLB shares is $65.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTLB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

FBN Securities have made an estimate for GitLab Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2022, representing the official price target for GitLab Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $104, while MoffettNathanson analysts kept a Buy rating on GTLB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GitLab Inc. is set at 3.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.52.

How has GTLB stock performed recently?

GitLab Inc. [GTLB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.09. With this latest performance, GTLB shares gained by 22.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.91 for GitLab Inc. [GTLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.93, while it was recorded at 52.48 for the last single week of trading, and 49.56 for the last 200 days.

GitLab Inc. [GTLB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GitLab Inc. [GTLB] shares currently have an operating margin of -50.84 and a Gross Margin at +88.00. GitLab Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -61.40.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.19.

GitLab Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Earnings analysis for GitLab Inc. [GTLB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GitLab Inc. go to 33.40%.

Insider trade positions for GitLab Inc. [GTLB]

There are presently around $3,594 million, or 84.70% of GTLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTLB stocks are: ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 9,773,451, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; AUGUST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT VII, L.L.C., holding 8,867,314 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $436.54 million in GTLB stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $375.03 million in GTLB stock with ownership of nearly 475.249% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GitLab Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in GitLab Inc. [NASDAQ:GTLB] by around 19,625,354 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 11,719,648 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 41,668,309 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,013,311 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTLB stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,705,348 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,229,794 shares during the same period.