Evaxion Biotech A/S [EVAX] is -0.85% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Evaxion Biotech A/S [NASDAQ: EVAX] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $2.11 during the day while it closed the day at $1.76. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Evaxion and Pantherna announce promising preclinical mRNA vaccine data.

The preclinical data demonstrate that tumor neoantigens identified by Evaxion’s AI platform, PIONEER, drive a strong immune response and lead to complete inhibition of tumor growth in a preclinical model when delivered using Pantherna’s proprietary lipid nanoparticle mRNA platform (PTXΔLNP®, PTXmRNA®).

Evaxion Biotech A/S stock has also gained 6.67% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EVAX stock has declined by -25.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -37.14% and lost -0.85% year-on date.

The market cap for EVAX stock reached $41.68 million, with 23.84 million shares outstanding and 13.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 324.40K shares, EVAX reached a trading volume of 15632192 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Evaxion Biotech A/S [EVAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVAX shares is $13.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVAX stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evaxion Biotech A/S is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07.

EVAX stock trade performance evaluation

Evaxion Biotech A/S [EVAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.67. With this latest performance, EVAX shares gained by 7.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.47 for Evaxion Biotech A/S [EVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7994, while it was recorded at 1.7620 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2460 for the last 200 days.

Evaxion Biotech A/S [EVAX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -124.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -93.97.

Evaxion Biotech A/S’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

Evaxion Biotech A/S [EVAX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.60% of EVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVAX stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 106,909, which is approximately 27.903% of the company’s market cap and around 42.47% of the total institutional ownership; TELEMETRY INVESTMENTS, L.L.C., holding 29,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51000.0 in EVAX stocks shares; and BEACON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $12000.0 in EVAX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Evaxion Biotech A/S stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Evaxion Biotech A/S [NASDAQ:EVAX] by around 32,638 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 108,780 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 11,149 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,567 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVAX stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,881 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 15,180 shares during the same period.