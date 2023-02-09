Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] Is Currently 0.89 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE: EQH] gained 0.89% on the last trading session, reaching $32.76 price per share at the time. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Equitable Holdings Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Results.

Solid full year results, consistent cash flow generation1 and $1.3bn of capital return2 demonstrate resilient business model.

Record new business value and $10bn of net inflows across Core Retirement, Wealth and Asset Management3.

Equitable Holdings Inc. represents 374.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.19 billion with the latest information. EQH stock price has been found in the range of $32.10 to $32.945.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, EQH reached a trading volume of 3053135 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQH shares is $38.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Equitable Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $36 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Equitable Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $34 to $33, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on EQH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equitable Holdings Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.13.

Trading performance analysis for EQH stock

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.49. With this latest performance, EQH shares gained by 10.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.33 for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.35, while it was recorded at 32.38 for the last single week of trading, and 29.07 for the last 200 days.

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.68. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.98.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.15.

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equitable Holdings Inc. go to 2.61%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]

There are presently around $11,317 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,734,736, which is approximately -4.89% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 33,106,476 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 billion in EQH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $996.57 million in EQH stock with ownership of nearly -2.484% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equitable Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 199 institutional holders increased their position in Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE:EQH] by around 24,986,220 shares. Additionally, 202 investors decreased positions by around 25,530,260 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 294,930,433 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 345,446,913 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQH stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,868,611 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 3,486,594 shares during the same period.