Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] moved up 2.45: Why It’s Important

Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: ENPH] price surged by 2.45 percent to reach at $5.47. The company report on February 7, 2023 that Enphase Energy Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2022.

We reported record quarterly revenue of $724.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, along with 43.8% for non-GAAP gross margin. We shipped 4,873,702 microinverters, or approximately 1,952.4 megawatts DC, and 122.1 megawatt hours of Enphase® IQ™ Batteries.

A sum of 5858322 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.81M shares. Enphase Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $230.1099 and dropped to a low of $219.5577 until finishing in the latest session at $228.46.

The one-year ENPH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.9. The average equity rating for ENPH stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENPH shares is $300.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Enphase Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $350 to $255. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2023, representing the official price target for Enphase Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $335, while Daiwa Securities analysts kept a Outperform rating on ENPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enphase Energy Inc. is set at 13.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 50.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENPH in the course of the last twelve months was 58.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

ENPH Stock Performance Analysis:

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.20. With this latest performance, ENPH shares dropped by -2.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.14 for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 268.86, while it was recorded at 225.84 for the last single week of trading, and 249.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Enphase Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.97 and a Gross Margin at +40.12. Enphase Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.87.

Enphase Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

ENPH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enphase Energy Inc. go to 41.31%.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23,092 million, or 81.20% of ENPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENPH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,387,471, which is approximately 2.338% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,173,313 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.24 billion in ENPH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.2 billion in ENPH stock with ownership of nearly 2.099% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enphase Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 483 institutional holders increased their position in Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:ENPH] by around 17,087,421 shares. Additionally, 403 investors decreased positions by around 29,911,129 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 54,079,430 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,077,980 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENPH stock had 148 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,582,583 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 1,609,456 shares during the same period.