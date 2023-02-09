Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] Stock trading around $85.99 per share: What’s Next?

Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE: EMR] plunged by -$5.19 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $88.16 during the day while it closed the day at $85.99. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Emerson Reports First Quarter 2023 Results; Updates 2023 Outlook.

Net sales were $3.4 billion, up 7 percent from the year prior; underlying sales1 were up 6 percent.

Strong operational performance to start 2023 offset by foreign exchange and stock compensation headwinds.

Emerson Electric Co. stock has also loss -6.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EMR stock has declined by -5.75% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.69% and lost -10.48% year-on date.

The market cap for EMR stock reached $50.90 billion, with 590.80 million shares outstanding and 587.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.53M shares, EMR reached a trading volume of 6624919 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]:

UBS have made an estimate for Emerson Electric Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $97 to $96. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Emerson Electric Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $105 to $100, while Bernstein kept a Mkt Perform rating on EMR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emerson Electric Co. is set at 2.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for EMR in the course of the last twelve months was 43.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

EMR stock trade performance evaluation

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.14. With this latest performance, EMR shares dropped by -11.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.30 for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.83, while it was recorded at 90.09 for the last single week of trading, and 87.07 for the last 200 days.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.04 and a Gross Margin at +39.68. Emerson Electric Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.46.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.70.

Emerson Electric Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $36,967 million, or 76.10% of EMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 55,082,431, which is approximately 1.117% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,366,462 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.3 billion in EMR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.21 billion in EMR stock with ownership of nearly 1.191% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Emerson Electric Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 806 institutional holders increased their position in Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE:EMR] by around 21,578,631 shares. Additionally, 764 investors decreased positions by around 25,678,234 shares, while 304 investors held positions by with 382,645,547 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 429,902,412 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EMR stock had 163 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,751,843 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 1,772,811 shares during the same period.