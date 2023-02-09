Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI] Revenue clocked in at $978.40 million, up 5.36% YTD: What’s Next?

Douglas Emmett Inc. [NYSE: DEI] closed the trading session at $16.52 on 02/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.12, while the highest price level was $16.83. The company report on February 7, 2023 that Douglas Emmett Releases Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Results.

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE: DEI), a real estate investment trust (REIT), has released its Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Results and Operating Information package by posting it to the investor relations section of its website at www.douglasemmett.com/investors.

As previously announced, Jordan Kaplan, CEO, Peter Seymour, CFO, Kevin Crummy, CIO, and Stuart McElhinney, Vice President Investor Relations will host a live conference call to discuss Douglas Emmett’s financial results at 2:00 pm Eastern Time (11:00 am Pacific Time) on Wednesday, February 8, 2022. Interested parties can listen to the call via the following:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.36 percent and weekly performance of -2.99 percent. The stock has been moved at -23.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.32 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.49 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, DEI reached to a volume of 3167085 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DEI shares is $17.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DEI stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Douglas Emmett Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $17 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Douglas Emmett Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $19, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on DEI stock. On September 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DEI shares from 27 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Douglas Emmett Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for DEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for DEI in the course of the last twelve months was 14.63.

DEI stock trade performance evaluation

Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.99. With this latest performance, DEI shares gained by 11.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.80 for Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.94, while it was recorded at 16.84 for the last single week of trading, and 20.39 for the last 200 days.

Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.90 and a Gross Margin at +26.54. Douglas Emmett Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.06.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DEI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Douglas Emmett Inc. go to 5.93%.

Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,687 million, or 93.80% of DEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,142,146, which is approximately 0.543% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,077,589 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $315.16 million in DEI stocks shares; and FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $198.52 million in DEI stock with ownership of nearly 7.638% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Douglas Emmett Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in Douglas Emmett Inc. [NYSE:DEI] by around 11,478,268 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 14,528,557 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 136,630,488 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 162,637,313 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DEI stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,277,549 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 7,130,520 shares during the same period.