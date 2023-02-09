DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] Is Currently -1.86 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ: DOCU] price plunged by -1.86 percent to reach at -$1.23. The company report on January 30, 2023 that DocuSign expands leadership team with newly created roles across strategy, marketing & growth.

Seasoned marketing and operational leaders from Atlassian and Google join DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) today announced two new executive appointments to round out the company’s leadership team: Robert Chatwani as President & General Manager, Growth, and Anwar Akram as Chief Operating Officer. Both will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Allan Thygesen. Robert and Anwar each have relevant experience leading at scale in world class companies and will significantly impact DocuSign’s growth and improvements in operational efficiency.

A sum of 3035695 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.68M shares. DocuSign Inc. shares reached a high of $66.6399 and dropped to a low of $64.84 until finishing in the latest session at $64.95.

The one-year DOCU stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.24. The average equity rating for DOCU stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCU shares is $62.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCU stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for DocuSign Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $54 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for DocuSign Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on DOCU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DocuSign Inc. is set at 3.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCU in the course of the last twelve months was 35.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

DOCU Stock Performance Analysis:

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.10. With this latest performance, DOCU shares gained by 14.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.65 for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.33, while it was recorded at 65.45 for the last single week of trading, and 60.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DocuSign Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.68 and a Gross Margin at +77.24. DocuSign Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.32.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.87.

DocuSign Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

DOCU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DocuSign Inc. go to 20.00%.

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,655 million, or 78.60% of DOCU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOCU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,481,405, which is approximately 1.137% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,838,382 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $768.9 million in DOCU stocks shares; and POLEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $561.63 million in DOCU stock with ownership of nearly 0.394% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DocuSign Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 329 institutional holders increased their position in DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ:DOCU] by around 18,026,801 shares. Additionally, 406 investors decreased positions by around 22,534,380 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 108,095,154 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,656,335 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOCU stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,017,484 shares, while 129 institutional investors sold positions of 3,396,053 shares during the same period.