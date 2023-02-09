D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] stock Downgrade by Wedbush analyst, price target now $96

D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE: DHI] loss -2.05% on the last trading session, reaching $97.41 price per share at the time. The company report on January 24, 2023 that D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, Reports Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Earnings and Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI):.

Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Highlights – comparisons to the prior year quarter.

D.R. Horton Inc. represents 344.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $34.62 billion with the latest information. DHI stock price has been found in the range of $96.75 to $99.15.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.80M shares, DHI reached a trading volume of 3255816 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHI shares is $109.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for D.R. Horton Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2023, representing the official price target for D.R. Horton Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $68 to $76, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Underperform rating on DHI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D.R. Horton Inc. is set at 2.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHI in the course of the last twelve months was 32.12.

Trading performance analysis for DHI stock

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.49. With this latest performance, DHI shares gained by 5.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.68 for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.67, while it was recorded at 99.49 for the last single week of trading, and 77.56 for the last 200 days.

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.02 and a Gross Margin at +31.37. D.R. Horton Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.34.

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for D.R. Horton Inc. go to -9.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]

There are presently around $28,510 million, or 87.30% of DHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHI stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 38,232,812, which is approximately 16.562% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,864,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.38 billion in DHI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.79 billion in DHI stock with ownership of nearly -5.301% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in D.R. Horton Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 347 institutional holders increased their position in D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE:DHI] by around 24,348,936 shares. Additionally, 461 investors decreased positions by around 23,457,337 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 246,107,197 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 293,913,470 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHI stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,420,583 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 5,318,916 shares during the same period.