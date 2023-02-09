CureVac N.V. [CVAC] is 51.74% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CureVac N.V. [NASDAQ: CVAC] closed the trading session at $9.15 on 02/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.10, while the highest price level was $9.45. The company report on February 7, 2023 that CureVac Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Shares.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) (“CureVac”), a global biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (“mRNA”), announced today that it intends to offer $200 million of its common shares in an underwritten public offering. In addition, CureVac intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of common shares to be sold in the offering on the same terms and conditions. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by CureVac N.V. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurances as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies LLC, and SVB Securities LLC are acting as bookrunners for the proposed offering. Van Lanschot Kempen (USA) Inc. is acting as lead manager for the proposed offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 51.74 percent and weekly performance of -22.39 percent. The stock has been moved at -32.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.68 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 24.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, CVAC reached to a volume of 6509884 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVAC shares is $17.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for CureVac N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $9 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for CureVac N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $55 to $20, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on CVAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CureVac N.V. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.95.

CVAC stock trade performance evaluation

CureVac N.V. [CVAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.39. With this latest performance, CVAC shares dropped by -11.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.99 for CureVac N.V. [CVAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.65, while it was recorded at 10.37 for the last single week of trading, and 11.18 for the last 200 days.

CureVac N.V. [CVAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

CureVac N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

CureVac N.V. [CVAC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $63 million, or 19.90% of CVAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVAC stocks are: BILL & MELINDA GATES FOUNDATION with ownership of 1,709,781, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 53.29% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 974,383 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.92 million in CVAC stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $4.91 million in CVAC stock with ownership of nearly 0.343% of the company’s market capitalization.

43 institutional holders increased their position in CureVac N.V. [NASDAQ:CVAC] by around 1,087,053 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 1,777,618 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 4,060,145 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,924,816 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVAC stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 800,248 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 588,136 shares during the same period.