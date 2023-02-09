Credit Suisse lifts The AES Corporation [AES] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The AES Corporation [NYSE: AES] plunged by -$0.26 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $26.39 during the day while it closed the day at $26.16. The company report on February 7, 2023 that Motor Announces $7 Million Series A Investment to Accelerate Adoption of Electric Vehicles.

AES and Mitsubishi Corporation invest in Motor to provide consumer EV adoption services to electric utility companies.

Motor, which provides a consumer electric vehicle (EV) adoption platform for electric utilities, announced today that it closed a $7 million Series A investment round co-led by The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) and Mitsubishi Corporation (TYO: 8058).

The AES Corporation stock has also loss -2.39% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AES stock has declined by -2.32% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.73% and lost -9.04% year-on date.

The market cap for AES stock reached $17.66 billion, with 711.00 million shares outstanding and 665.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.00M shares, AES reached a trading volume of 4631712 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The AES Corporation [AES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AES shares is $31.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AES stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The AES Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2022, representing the official price target for The AES Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on AES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The AES Corporation is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for AES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.29.

AES stock trade performance evaluation

The AES Corporation [AES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.39. With this latest performance, AES shares dropped by -4.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.02 for The AES Corporation [AES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.74, while it was recorded at 26.31 for the last single week of trading, and 24.49 for the last 200 days.

The AES Corporation [AES]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The AES Corporation [AES] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.86 and a Gross Margin at +24.35. The AES Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.71.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.22.

The AES Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The AES Corporation [AES] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The AES Corporation go to 8.07%.

The AES Corporation [AES]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16,734 million, or 97.40% of AES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 85,350,996, which is approximately -1.453% of the company’s market cap and around 0.34% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 67,968,838 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.78 billion in AES stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.61 billion in AES stock with ownership of nearly 5.45% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The AES Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 325 institutional holders increased their position in The AES Corporation [NYSE:AES] by around 43,901,222 shares. Additionally, 283 investors decreased positions by around 41,617,878 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 554,145,381 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 639,664,481 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AES stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,025,984 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 4,671,496 shares during the same period.