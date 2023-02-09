Credit Suisse lifts Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Exelixis Inc. [NASDAQ: EXEL] gained 2.72% or 0.47 points to close at $17.76 with a heavy trading volume of 3424224 shares. The company report on February 7, 2023 that Exelixis Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

– Total Revenues of $423.9 million for the Fourth Quarter of 2022, $1.61 billion for the Full Year 2022 -.

– Cabozantinib franchise achieved $1.40 billion in U.S. Net Product Revenues for the Full Year 2022, including $377.4 million for the Fourth Quarter 2022 -.

It opened the trading session at $17.00, the shares rose to $17.93 and dropped to $16.99, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EXEL points out that the company has recorded -15.67% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -19.44% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, EXEL reached to a volume of 3424224 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXEL shares is $25.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXEL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Exelixis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Exelixis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on EXEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelixis Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXEL in the course of the last twelve months was 16.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.00.

Trading performance analysis for EXEL stock

Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.14. With this latest performance, EXEL shares gained by 5.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.24 for Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.65, while it was recorded at 17.50 for the last single week of trading, and 18.22 for the last 200 days.

Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.98 and a Gross Margin at +96.32. Exelixis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.70.

Exelixis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelixis Inc. go to 46.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]

There are presently around $4,914 million, or 88.10% of EXEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXEL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 33,895,320, which is approximately 1.009% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,284,832 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $555.62 million in EXEL stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $284.71 million in EXEL stock with ownership of nearly -9.858% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exelixis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 231 institutional holders increased their position in Exelixis Inc. [NASDAQ:EXEL] by around 24,771,527 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 22,801,114 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 229,117,981 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 276,690,622 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXEL stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,600,186 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 984,869 shares during the same period.