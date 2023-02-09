Concord Acquisition Corp II [CNDA] moved down -0.20: Why It’s Important

Concord Acquisition Corp II [NYSE: CNDA] loss -0.20% on the last trading session, reaching $10.05 price per share at the time.

Concord Acquisition Corp II represents 35.01 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $351.55 million with the latest information. CNDA stock price has been found in the range of $10.04 to $10.06.

If compared to the average trading volume of 71.35K shares, CNDA reached a trading volume of 3645880 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Concord Acquisition Corp II [CNDA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Concord Acquisition Corp II is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNDA in the course of the last twelve months was 3515.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

Trading performance analysis for CNDA stock

Concord Acquisition Corp II [CNDA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.30. With this latest performance, CNDA shares gained by 0.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.98 for Concord Acquisition Corp II [CNDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.95, while it was recorded at 10.07 for the last single week of trading, and 9.77 for the last 200 days.

Concord Acquisition Corp II [CNDA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Concord Acquisition Corp II’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Concord Acquisition Corp II [CNDA]

17 institutional holders increased their position in Concord Acquisition Corp II [NYSE:CNDA] by around 3,690,566 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 948,555 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 22,488,583 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,127,704 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNDA stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 292,190 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 609,707 shares during the same period.