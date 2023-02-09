Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. [COLL] Revenue clocked in at $361.70 million, up 15.60% YTD: What’s Next?

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. [NASDAQ: COLL] price plunged by -4.62 percent to reach at -$1.3. The company report on February 7, 2023 that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. Prices Upsized $210.0 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering.

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Collegium and will accrue interest at a rate of 2.875% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on February 15 and August 15 of each year, beginning on August 15, 2023. The notes will mature on February 15, 2029, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted. Before November 15, 2028, noteholders will have the right to convert their notes only upon the occurrence of certain events. From and after November 15, 2028, noteholders will have the right to convert their notes at any time at their election until the close of business on the scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date. Collegium will settle conversions by paying or delivering, as applicable, cash, shares of its common stock or a combination of cash and shares of its common stock, at Collegium’s election. The initial conversion rate is 27.3553 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes, which represents an initial conversion price of approximately $36.56 per share of common stock. The initial conversion price represents a premium of approximately 30% over the last reported sale price of $28.12 per share of Collegium’s common stock on February 7, 2023. The conversion rate and conversion price will be subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain events.

A sum of 4088987 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 353.42K shares. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. shares reached a high of $27.615 and dropped to a low of $26.58 until finishing in the latest session at $26.82.

The one-year COLL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.5. The average equity rating for COLL stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. [COLL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COLL shares is $36.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COLL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price from $18 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. stock. On January 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for COLL shares from 29 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for COLL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for COLL in the course of the last twelve months was 10.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

COLL Stock Performance Analysis:

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. [COLL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.53. With this latest performance, COLL shares dropped by -3.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COLL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.65 for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. [COLL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.40, while it was recorded at 28.23 for the last single week of trading, and 19.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. [COLL] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.08 and a Gross Margin at +53.77. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.71.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

COLL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COLL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. go to 0.55%.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. [COLL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $984 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COLL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,743,130, which is approximately 1.628% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 3,333,628 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $89.41 million in COLL stocks shares; and EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $70.53 million in COLL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. [NASDAQ:COLL] by around 2,588,158 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 2,069,220 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 32,014,230 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,671,608 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COLL stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 692,276 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 419,056 shares during the same period.