Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR] is -9.33% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [NYSE: EBR] gained 0.98% on the last trading session, reaching $7.19 price per share at the time.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. represents 2.02 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.46 billion with the latest information. EBR stock price has been found in the range of $7.035 to $7.21.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, EBR reached a trading volume of 3117656 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBR shares is $11.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.15.

Trading performance analysis for EBR stock

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.76. With this latest performance, EBR shares dropped by -8.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.46 for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.01, while it was recorded at 7.38 for the last single week of trading, and 8.52 for the last 200 days.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.29 and a Gross Margin at +67.74. Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.07.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. go to 3.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR]

Positions in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [NYSE:EBR] by around 6,983,562 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 1,982,889 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 29,011,203 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,977,654 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBR stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,797,394 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,159,624 shares during the same period.