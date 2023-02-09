Cameco Corporation [CCJ] Revenue clocked in at $1.36 billion, up 20.51% YTD: What’s Next?

Cameco Corporation [NYSE: CCJ] plunged by -$0.44 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $27.96 during the day while it closed the day at $27.32. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Cameco and Energoatom Agree on Commercial Terms to Supply Ukraine’s Full Natural UF6 Needs through 2035.

SE NNEGC Energoatom (Energoatom), Ukraine’s state-owned nuclear energy utility, and Cameco Corporation (Cameco) (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ), one of the largest global producers of uranium fuel based in Canada, have reached agreement on commercial terms for a major supply contract for Cameco to provide sufficient volumes of natural uranium hexafluoride, or UF6 (consisting of uranium and conversion services), to meet Ukraine’s full nuclear fuel needs through 2035. Key commercial terms, such as pricing mechanism, volume and tenor, have been agreed to, but the contract is subject to finalization, which is anticipated in the first quarter of 2023.

“Energoatom will keep working on achieving the energy independence of Ukraine. The development of cooperation between companies in the production and supply of nuclear materials and nuclear fuel is one of the most important conditions for the further safe functioning of our domestic nuclear power generation,” said Petro Kotin, President of Energoatom.

Cameco Corporation stock has also loss -4.68% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CCJ stock has inclined by 14.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.84% and gained 20.51% year-on date.

The market cap for CCJ stock reached $12.12 billion, with 432.50 million shares outstanding and 431.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.42M shares, CCJ reached a trading volume of 4134454 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cameco Corporation [CCJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCJ shares is $34.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCJ stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Cameco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Cameco Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CCJ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cameco Corporation is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCJ in the course of the last twelve months was 115.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.00.

CCJ stock trade performance evaluation

Cameco Corporation [CCJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.68. With this latest performance, CCJ shares gained by 9.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.68 for Cameco Corporation [CCJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.36, while it was recorded at 27.72 for the last single week of trading, and 24.58 for the last 200 days.

Cameco Corporation [CCJ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cameco Corporation [CCJ] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.42 and a Gross Margin at -1.29. Cameco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.36.

Cameco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Cameco Corporation [CCJ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,540 million, or 70.10% of CCJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCJ stocks are: MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. with ownership of 14,570,731, which is approximately 1.768% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,470,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $368.01 million in CCJ stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $323.11 million in CCJ stock with ownership of nearly -18.694% of the company’s market capitalization.

233 institutional holders increased their position in Cameco Corporation [NYSE:CCJ] by around 29,370,688 shares. Additionally, 212 investors decreased positions by around 27,470,994 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 182,529,383 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 239,371,065 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCJ stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,459,162 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 3,923,368 shares during the same period.