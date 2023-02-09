Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] Is Currently 0.75 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE: OWL] gained 0.75% or 0.1 points to close at $13.44 with a heavy trading volume of 5095019 shares. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Blue Owl Capital Inc. to Present at the Bank of America Financial Services Conference 2023.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) (“Blue Owl”) announced today that Doug Ostrover, CEO, will present at the Bank of America Financial Services Conference 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 10:30 am ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be broadcast on the Investor Resources section of Blue Owl’s website at www.blueowl.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on Blue Owl’s website shortly after the event.

It opened the trading session at $13.32, the shares rose to $13.52 and dropped to $13.215, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OWL points out that the company has recorded 8.13% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -66.75% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, OWL reached to a volume of 5095019 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OWL shares is $15.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Blue Owl Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Blue Owl Capital Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on OWL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Owl Capital Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for OWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for OWL in the course of the last twelve months was 47.29.

Trading performance analysis for OWL stock

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.02. With this latest performance, OWL shares gained by 19.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.06 for Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.58, while it was recorded at 13.17 for the last single week of trading, and 11.18 for the last 200 days.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] shares currently have an operating margin of -100.12 and a Gross Margin at +85.86. Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.66.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.81.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blue Owl Capital Inc. go to 35.06%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]

There are presently around $5,558 million, or 93.80% of OWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OWL stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 52,767,950, which is approximately 5.635% of the company’s market cap and around 2.38% of the total institutional ownership; ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC, holding 50,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $672.0 million in OWL stocks shares; and BLUE POOL MANAGEMENT LTD., currently with $553.15 million in OWL stock with ownership of nearly -15.893% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blue Owl Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE:OWL] by around 22,411,918 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 16,420,260 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 374,708,086 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 413,540,264 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OWL stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,407,958 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 3,361,630 shares during the same period.