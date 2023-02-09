Bit Brother Limited [BTB] Revenue clocked in at $0.80 million, down -79.87% YTD: What’s Next?

Bit Brother Limited [NASDAQ: BTB] closed the trading session at $2.14 on 02/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.02, while the highest price level was $2.35. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Bit Brother: Optimizing Tea Chain Business with AIGC and ChatGPT Technologies.

Bit Brother Limited (the “Company,” “we”, “BTB” or “Bit Brother”) (NASDAQ: BTB), a tea product and a crypto finance digital technology group, has been exploring the application of AI technology to digital technology and milk tea&coffee business scenarios, such as pre-sales customer communication and consultation, basic product information, including product names, selling points, risk control requirements, application requirements, etc. Subsequently, we plan to increase its investment in AIGC and ChatGPT, cooperating with relevant scientific research institutions and conducting in-depth research in related technologies. We expect that through the application of ChatGPT technology in our business, we could further enrich product-related text and video content, product selling point descriptions, etc. and significantly improve its conversion rate. We aim to change and optimize our current operating model profoundly, quickly, and thoroughly. We believe that AIGC will lead a new revolution in the field of digital content, and will become the content production infrastructure for milk tea& coffee chain business.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -79.87 percent and weekly performance of 7.54 percent. The stock has been moved at -52.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -79.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.85 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, BTB reached to a volume of 6063932 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bit Brother Limited [BTB]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bit Brother Limited is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55.

BTB stock trade performance evaluation

Bit Brother Limited [BTB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.54. With this latest performance, BTB shares dropped by -79.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.11 for Bit Brother Limited [BTB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.3100, while it was recorded at 1.9900 for the last single week of trading, and 4.4400 for the last 200 days.

Bit Brother Limited [BTB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bit Brother Limited [BTB] shares currently have an operating margin of -1319.28 and a Gross Margin at -21.48. Bit Brother Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1548.72.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.04.

Bit Brother Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 41.60 and a Current Ratio set at 41.70.

Bit Brother Limited [BTB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of BTB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTB stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 8,253, which is approximately 85.294% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 4,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9000.0 in BTB stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $8000.0 in BTB stock with ownership of nearly -41.63% of the company’s market capitalization.

1 institutional holders increased their position in Bit Brother Limited [NASDAQ:BTB] by around 3,799 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 6,570 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 7,805 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,174 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTB stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 1,261 shares during the same period.