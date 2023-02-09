BellRing Brands Inc. [BRBR] Is Currently 3.83 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

BellRing Brands Inc. [NYSE: BRBR] traded at a high on 02/07/23, posting a 3.83 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $29.85. The company report on February 6, 2023 that BellRing Brands Reports Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023; Raises Certain Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4557540 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BellRing Brands Inc. stands at 3.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.05%.

The market cap for BRBR stock reached $4.01 billion, with 135.50 million shares outstanding and 130.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 977.57K shares, BRBR reached a trading volume of 4557540 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BellRing Brands Inc. [BRBR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRBR shares is $32.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRBR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for BellRing Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for BellRing Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on BRBR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BellRing Brands Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRBR in the course of the last twelve months was 208.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has BRBR stock performed recently?

BellRing Brands Inc. [BRBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.25. With this latest performance, BRBR shares gained by 12.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.84 for BellRing Brands Inc. [BRBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.16, while it was recorded at 29.02 for the last single week of trading, and 24.51 for the last 200 days.

BellRing Brands Inc. [BRBR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BellRing Brands Inc. [BRBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.54 and a Gross Margin at +29.32. BellRing Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.00.

BellRing Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for BellRing Brands Inc. [BRBR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRBR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BellRing Brands Inc. go to 8.69%.

Insider trade positions for BellRing Brands Inc. [BRBR]

There are presently around $3,741 million, or 94.20% of BRBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRBR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,144,769, which is approximately 14.572% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; ROUTE ONE INVESTMENT COMPANY, L.P., holding 13,656,803 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $407.66 million in BRBR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $388.27 million in BRBR stock with ownership of nearly 14.556% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BellRing Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in BellRing Brands Inc. [NYSE:BRBR] by around 23,977,807 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 10,412,537 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 90,948,245 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,338,589 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRBR stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,489,080 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 2,151,160 shares during the same period.