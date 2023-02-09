Barclays slashes price target on Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] – find out why.

Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: NWL] slipped around -0.28 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $15.13 at the close of the session, down -1.82%. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Newell Brands Declares Dividend on Common Stock.

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) announced today the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share. The dividend is payable March 15, 2023 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2023.

Newell Brands Inc. stock is now 15.67% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NWL Stock saw the intraday high of $15.495 and lowest of $15.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 26.45, which means current price is +14.80% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.13M shares, NWL reached a trading volume of 2940929 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWL shares is $16.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Newell Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $29 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Newell Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on NWL stock. On August 02, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NWL shares from 23 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newell Brands Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51.

How has NWL stock performed recently?

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.60. With this latest performance, NWL shares gained by 4.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.24 for Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.21, while it was recorded at 15.73 for the last single week of trading, and 17.18 for the last 200 days.

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Newell Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newell Brands Inc. go to -5.54%.

Insider trade positions for Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]

There are presently around $5,856 million, or 94.80% of NWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NWL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 56,524,457, which is approximately 2.883% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 47,361,679 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $716.58 million in NWL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $656.8 million in NWL stock with ownership of nearly 2.044% of the company’s market capitalization.

278 institutional holders increased their position in Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:NWL] by around 29,997,851 shares. Additionally, 259 investors decreased positions by around 20,204,944 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 336,864,908 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 387,067,703 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NWL stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,889,168 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 9,243,615 shares during the same period.